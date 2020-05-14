Advertisement

Acer partners with Indian Principals’ Network to provide special offers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 12:24 pm

Latest News

The partnership will help teachers teach better and smarter during the ongoing lockdown.
Advertisement

Acer has today announced the partnership with IPN (Indian Principals' Network) to expand the accessibility of educational resources in India. The partnership will help teachers teach better and smarter during the ongoing lockdown. 

 

The company has revealed that Acer will bring out a comprehensive range of laptops and tablets solution for smart teaching from home backed by easy to own and easy to maintain offers.

  

The program will commence from May 14, 2020, with exclusive prices, offers as an additional instant discount for teachers using special coupon code, 2 years extended warranty, 1 year of accidental damage protection and more on a range of Acer laptops and tablets so teachers can choose the best device for the purpose and budget.

 

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India on this announcement said, “We are excited to partner with IPN India which are the leading Knowledge Network in EdTech segment. During the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 situation, it’s extremely significant to design news ways to help students and teachers to continue with learning and educating. At Acer, we believe that in this unprecedented time, technology is everyday changing our lives and hence must make a mark in new paradigm shift towards education sector as well. This partnership will bring great opportunity for students and teachers to lead better performance with the availability of better educational resources.”

 

Speaking at the partnership, Gourava Yadav, Founder & Moderator, IPN India said, “We welcome our partnership with Acer India at the right moment. IPN stands committed towards ensuring it members are equipped with best tools and techniques in order to enable Indian Schooling system to be the best one and truly becoming a contributory in the growth of our country’s talent pool. With lockdown there is a sudden rise in e-learning setup, and to match up to the quality of education and our vision to deliver best learning and knowledge practices, PC solutions from Acer India will go an extra mile.”

 

IFA 2019: Acer launches Swift 5, ConceptD Pro, Chromebooks, Nitro monitors, Portable LED Projector

CES 2020: Acer Spin 5, Spin 3, TravelMate P6 notebooks, ConceptD and more announced

Acer Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 Gaming Notebooks announced with 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

Latest News from Acer

You might like this

Tags: Acer IPN Acer laptops Indian Principals' Network Acer India e-learning smart learning

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with 10th gen Intel Core processors announced

18 Percent people using same device to watch porn and work from home: Report

Huawei MatePad T8 launched with 8-inch display and 5,100mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies