Acer partners with Indian Principals’ Network to provide special offers

Acer has today announced the partnership with IPN (Indian Principals' Network) to expand the accessibility of educational resources in India. The partnership will help teachers teach better and smarter during the ongoing lockdown.

The company has revealed that Acer will bring out a comprehensive range of laptops and tablets solution for smart teaching from home backed by easy to own and easy to maintain offers.

The program will commence from May 14, 2020, with exclusive prices, offers as an additional instant discount for teachers using special coupon code, 2 years extended warranty, 1 year of accidental damage protection and more on a range of Acer laptops and tablets so teachers can choose the best device for the purpose and budget.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India on this announcement said, “We are excited to partner with IPN India which are the leading Knowledge Network in EdTech segment. During the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 situation, it’s extremely significant to design news ways to help students and teachers to continue with learning and educating. At Acer, we believe that in this unprecedented time, technology is everyday changing our lives and hence must make a mark in new paradigm shift towards education sector as well. This partnership will bring great opportunity for students and teachers to lead better performance with the availability of better educational resources.”

Speaking at the partnership, Gourava Yadav, Founder & Moderator, IPN India said, “We welcome our partnership with Acer India at the right moment. IPN stands committed towards ensuring it members are equipped with best tools and techniques in order to enable Indian Schooling system to be the best one and truly becoming a contributory in the growth of our country’s talent pool. With lockdown there is a sudden rise in e-learning setup, and to match up to the quality of education and our vision to deliver best learning and knowledge practices, PC solutions from Acer India will go an extra mile.”