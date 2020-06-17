Advertisement

Acer One 14 laptop with Intel Pentium Gold processor launched for Rs 22,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 12:36 pm

Acer One 14 laptop comes with a 14-inch display and it is equipped with Intel Pentium Gold Processor.
Acer has today launched its new affordable new Acer One 14 laptop in India. The Acer One 14 is priced from Rs Rs 22,999 onwards and will be available at Acer E-store and at over 1500 Acer channel partner stores across India. The laptop comes with 3 years warranty.

The company says that Acer's new affordable commercial laptop will enable Educational Institutes and Enterprises to set up or upgrade IT infrastructure.

As the name suggests, Acer One 14 laptop comes with a 14-inch display and it is powered by Intel Pentium Gold Processor. The Acer One 14 is paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM expandable memory up to 32GB and host Intel WiFi + Bluetooth connectivity.

The laptop comes with features like HD Cam with Microphone and up to 4 hours of battery life. It is equipped with Windows 10. On the connectivity front, the Acer One 14 has 1 Gigabit LAN port, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 USB 2.0 Type A.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of new affordable Acer One 14 laptop designed specially keeping in mind the enterprise & education sector. Acer has always tried to stay ahead of the consumer’s demand be it the productivity at work or empowering students. This launch will enable working professionals, students and teachers to optimize their time with the laptop offering best performance and features for the price. This is an excellent laptop when it comes to affordability, security & loaded operating system is concerned.”

