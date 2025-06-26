Moto G96 5G India Launch Teased: What to Expect?

Moto G96 5G India launch has been teased by the brand and the device is expected to debut later next month. The device has already been leaked before which gives us an idea of what to expect from it once it arrives. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming launch from Motorola.

Moto G96 5G India Launch

The G96 5G India launch was teased through the Flipkart website, which didn’t confirm the model name of the device but teased four shades for the handset which match the leaked renders of the Moto G96 5G. It also confirmed that the device will get a Snapdragon chipset, dual rear cameras, and a curved display, all of which are also a part of the leak which came about a month ago.

As for the expected specs, the report suggested that the Moto G96 5G will pack a 6.67-inch 144Hz pOLED 10-bit curved display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Furthermore, there’s supposed to be a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-700C sensor with OIS on the back, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera that will also support a macro option. It is expected to pack a 32MP front camera.

One can also expect stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with a 5,500mAh battery that would charge at 68W speeds. It should come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Moto G-series device is rumoured to be priced around Rs 22,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. However, an official confirmation regarding the specs and price is still awaited, and so is an exact launch date. Considering the company has started the marketing campaign for the device, it should launch early in July.