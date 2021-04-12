Advertisement

Acer Nitro 5 with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 12, 2021 4:23 pm

Acer has launched the Intel variant of its Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop in India that comes with a 144Hz display.
Acer today unveiled its newest gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor designed for portable gaming. The new Nitro 5 brings together Thin Bezel design, CoolBoost Technology, high CPU performance, immersive graphics, AI acceleration, and top-of-the-line wired and wireless connectivity to help users focus, create, and connect at new levels. 

 

Acer launched this very same machine days back with the Ryzen 5600H series processor but this one is powered by Intel's H-series chip. The Acer Nitro 5 featuring the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor is available from Rs 69,999 on Acer Exclusive store, Acer Online Store and Amazon.

 

Acer Nitro 5 Specifications 

 

Acer Nitro 5

 

Acer Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch screen with an 80% screen-to-body ratio that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate, 3ms response time with 7.02mm narrow bezels. For audio, there are speakers with DTS: X Ultra which delivers 3D spatial soundscape, allowing users to hear where their opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision. 

 

This variant packs a 4-zone RGB-backlit keyboard and can be upgraded upto 32GB RAM. This machine is powered with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure the laptop for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 2TB HDD support and memory is upgradable up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.

 

Acer Nitro 5

 

The laptop features Acer CoolBoost technology with quad exhaust port design that keeps the system temperature at an ideal level for reliable gaming performance. Gamers can monitor the Nitro 5 with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

 

Nitro 5 adopts Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i that delivers incredible network experiences – low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats. It also supports a host of peripherals and accessories with a full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

Tags: Acer

 

