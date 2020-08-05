Acer launches Swift 3 laptop In India at Rs 64,999

The Acer Swift 3 is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor featuring Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

Acer Swift 3 laptop has been launched in India for Rs 64,999. The Acer Swift 3 has been built under the Project Athena program that promises the laptop has passed rigorous testing.





Acer Swift 3 price in India





The laptop will go on sale via the company's online store, Acer Exclusive stores, and partner retail stores across the country. The laptop comes in a single Silver colour option.





Acer Swift 3 specifications





The new Acer Swift features 13.5-inch QHD IPS display with 400 nits brightness, 2,256 x 1,504 pixel resolution, and 3:2 aspect ratio with narrow bezels. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and is further enhanced by Acer's own suite of Color Intelligence and ExaColor software. At the top bezel is a 720p webcam for your video calls.





The Acer Swift 3 is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor featuring Intel Iris Plus Graphics. It also includes a max. of 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD and up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. There is a backlit keyboard on the Acer Swift 3.



Further, the laptop is backed by a 56Wh battery that is claimed to offer 17 hours of battery life. The battery is charged using the 65W charger bundled with it. In cases of emergency, it can also be fast-charged to provide up to 4-hours of use for just 30 minutes charge.



The Acer Swift 3 runs Windows 10 Home with the Windows Hello facial recognition feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, USB Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port and a pogo-pin charging port. The laptop measures 302x233x15.9mm and weighs 1.19kg.





