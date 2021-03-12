Advertisement

Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3060 Graphics Card at Rs 89,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2021 11:02 am

Acer Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate and 3 ms (milliseconds) response time
Acer has launched Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card in India. The Acer Nitro 5 is available for purchase from Amazon starting at a price of Rs 89,999. It comes in a single Obisidian Black colour option.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor to enable immersive gaming experiences with ability to play AAA titles easily. The laptop packs an RBG-backlit keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and up to 2TB HDD and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and it has two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs. The laptop comes with CoolBoost technology with dual fans for better heat dissipation.

Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate and 3 ms (milliseconds) response time. Nitro 5 adopt Killer Ethernet E2600 to prioritize gameplay and effortlessly stream Intel wireless Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology.  It has a 57.5Whr battery that can last for up to 10 hours.

The Ethernet controller automatically detects game, video, and chat streams to deliver prioritized bandwidth for a virtually lag-free user experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), and USB 3.2 Gen 2 port.

The laptop has a 4-zone RGB keyboard with dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location, and the keys have a 1.6mm travel distance. Nitro 5 features Acer CoolBoost technology that keeps the system temperature at optimal level for consistent gaming performance. Users can monitor and manage the Nitro 5 with NitroSense, accessible with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

