Acer launches new Laptops, Chromebook, Monitors and Air Purifier: Check all details

Acer has announced a plethora of new products at its Global Press Conference event held yesterday, including laptops, air purifier and a laser projector as well. The brand announced additions to its Eco-Friendly Vero Line with Aspire Vero Laptop and Acer Vero Projector.

Then, it launched the Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptops, New Swift X 16 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, new Acer TravelMate Line of business laptops, Predator Orion X Desktop and Curved Monitors, an Air Purifier Made with PCR Materials and a new Acer Chromebook called Spin 714.

Acer Aspire Vero 15, Vero Laser projector: Price, Specs

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 699.99 (approx Rs 57,400); in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 899 (approx Rs 80,900), and in China in May, starting at RMB 4,499. The Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector will be available in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 1,399 (approx Rs 1,26,000).

The Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) gets a 15.6-inch Full HD Display, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100% sRGB. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris XE graphics, the laptop runs on Windows 11 out of the box.

The Aspire Vero 15 also comes with a 1440p QHD camera which includes Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology for enhanced conference calls. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and presents a selection of ports including two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DC in, and an audio jack port. It is also equipped with up to 16 GB of on board LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 SSDs that support up to 1 TB of storage.

As for the Acer Vero PL3510ATV laser projector, it comes quipped with Full HD resolution, a dynamic 4,800 ANSI lumens laser diode, and a contrast ratio of 50,000:1. The mercury-free projector also incorporates 50% PCR plastic in the chassis to reduce harm to the environment. Combined with a 30,000-hour lifespan, these features help save on the total cost of ownership and reducewaste.

The Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector supports 2D keystone, and 4 corner correction technology which automatically adjusts projection to any viewing surface to provide distorted-free display, while its lens shift feature lets you navigate the lens without having to move the device at all.

The Acer Vero projector also supports 24/7 continuous projection, and is IP5X rated to keep its components protected in any environment. The Acer Vero PL3510ATV not only features a 10W built-in speaker, but it also supports a Audio Return function for enhanced audio quality. Thanks to the included dongle that supports Android TV, the Acer Vero PL3510ATV boasts Chromecast compatibility for seamless video streaming and screen mirroring from compatible apps on source.

Acer Predator Triton 17 X, Predator Helios Neo 16: Price, Specs

There are also a bunch of new Acer Predator series gaming laptops that have debuted. The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 3,799 (approx Rs 3,12,00); in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 4,499 (approx Rs 4,05,000).

The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,199 (approx Rs 98,400). The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,499 (approx Rs 1,23,000). The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 3,499 (approx Rs 2,87,300).

Predator Triton 17 X

The Predator Triton 17 X can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with new performance hybrid architecture features up to 24 cores at a 5.4 GHz max turbo frequency. The GPU can be configured with up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Hz memory and up to 4 TB PCIe solid state drives in RAID 0.

The Predator Triton 17 X includes a 17-inch (16:10) display. Two panel configurations are made available, including a WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) display that clocks a 250 Hz refresh rate, has a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits to meet DisplayHDR requirements and a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio.

It also offers a DCI-P3 100% wide color gamut for vibrant, rich colors and is Eyesafe Certified as a low blue light display, reducing 80% of harmful blue light. NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC solidify frames for all-out, tear-free fun.

The laptop has a DTS:X Ultra surround sound six-speaker system and Intel Killer E3100G+ Ethernet and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690i. It gets Thunderbolt 4, capable of supporting dual 4K displays or a single 8K display, with maximum data transfer speeds of 40Gb/s and the ability to charge your laptop at up to 100 W.

Predator Helios Neo 16

The Helios Neo 16 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a Maximum Graphics Power (MGP) of 140 W. Up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to a 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0. The Helios Neo also includes Acer’s advanced cooling system, featuring a custom-engineered all-metal AeroBlade fan technology and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

The laptop offers several different panel options including a WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display at 165 Hz and 3 ms response time and a WUXGA (1920×1200) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate covering 100% of the sRGB color range. Both display options include NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC.

Predator Triton 14

Acer Predator’s smaller Triton 14 includes up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU. In addition, it sports a 14-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) with up to a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Mini LED display that also includes a 250 Hz refresh rate, is DisplayHDR 600 certified and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color range.

It also supports up to 32 GB of 6000 MHz LPDDR5 RAM and a M.2 SSD slot. It features Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i and a full range of ports including a MicroSD card reader. Its advanced cooling system includes custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, Vortex Flow airflow optimization, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition

The laptop gets powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. It also includes up to 32 GB of faster DDR5-5600 MHz memory. It has a 15.6-inch panel alongside SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies for 3D content.

It also provides different 3D gaming modes with 3D+ and 3D Ultra settings for over 70 titles, with more being added on a continuous basis. There’s also a full range of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (one supporting offline charging), two Thunderbolt 4 that supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery, and a micro SD card reader.

Acer Swift X 16 Laptop: Price, Specs

The Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 1,249.99 (approx Rs 1,02,000); in EMEA in June starting at EUR 1,566 (approx Rs 1,41,000) and in China in May starting at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 95,400).

The laptop sports a 16-inch 3.2K OLED (3200 x 2000) panel which has VESA DisplayHDR, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits peak brightness. The Swift X 16 comes in a refined 17.9 mm thin design with up to the AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs with NVIDIA Studio Drivers.

It also comes packed with a TwinAir cooling system, a larger battery, and all the vital connection ports for enhanced productivity. Video calls and streaming are handled by a 1080p FHD camera that uses Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and its suite of AI technologies for clear videos.

It comes with comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SDD storage, and a MicroSD slot for added storage. Users can also maximize two USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6E for enhanced connectivity. The Windows 11 laptop supports Windows Hello via its fingerprint reader and Wake on Voice as well.

Acer Predator Orion X Desktop, Curved Monitors: Price, Specs

Apart from the new laptops, Acer unveiled a new Desktop PC and curved gaming monitors. The Predator Orion X (POX-650) Desktop PC will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 2999.99 (approx Rs 2,46,000); in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 2,499 (approx Rs 2,05,000), and in China in September, starting at RMB 29,999 (approx Rs 3,57,900).

The Nitro X2452CU monitor will be available in North America in Q4 2023, starting at USD 999.99 (approx Rs 82,000); in EMEA in Q4 2023, starting at EUR 1,099 (approx Rs 98,900), and in China in Q3 2023, starting at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 95,000).

The Predator X34 V monitor will be available in North America in Q4 2023, starting at USD 1,299.99 (approx Rs 1,06,000); in EMEA in Q4 2023, starting at EUR 1,299 (approx Rs 1,16,900), and in China in Q3 2023, starting at CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,07,000).

Predator Orion X

The Orion X is equipped with 13th Gen Intel i9-13900KS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU block that comes with 24 GB of G6X memory, and features a modified layout with three special “zones” to allow for greater customization freedom and performance across the board.

Predator Orion X comes with up to 32 GB DDR5-5600, two M.2 2400 SSDs (up to 1 TB each) and an illuminated, hot swap NVMe M.2 SSD drive bay for added capacity. The DIY gaming rig also offers fast and seamless connectivity with Intel Killer E3100G and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and a generous amount of ports including two USB3.2 Gen1 (one Type-C and one Type-A), a mic and combo jack at the front, a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 and a RJ45 located at the rear.

Nitro XZ452CU V Monitor

This monitor gets a huge 44.5-inch screen and 1500R curvature. It further has an ultrawide 32:9 (5120×1440) aspect ratio, refresh rate speeds of 165 Hz and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also has 90% DCI-P3 and VESA DisplayHDR 400 support. There’s a three-in-one USB Type-C port, RJ45 port while the USB-B functions as a built-in KVM switch.

Predator X34 V Monitor

This monitor has an OLED UWQHD (3440×1440) resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 and DCI-P3 99% color gamut supported panel. It also features a 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio. The 34-inch panel has 175 Hz refresh rate and 0.1 ms response time (G to G). You also get AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier: Price, Specs

The Acerpure Pro Vero (AP353-10W) will be available in Taiwan starting in May and in other select markets in the Pan Asia Pacific and EMEA regions. The price for the product is yet to be disclosed.

This Air Purifier from Acer is made with 100% recyclable materials and uses 35% PCR plastic in the chassis, which helps decrease 20% CO2 emissions. It gets an LED Touch panel, and is equipped with a PM2.5 air quality sensor to detect suspended particles indoors and is capable of automatically switching to the appropriate operating mode in real time.

The device also notifies users of the current air quality through three different light indicators (green/yellow/red) and the “Green Mode” could efficiently self-adjust its purification power based on the surrounding conditions. Lastly, there’s an advanced 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, capable of isolating bacteria and 99.9% of suspended PM2.5 particles in the air.

Acer TravelMate Business Laptops: Price, Specs

The new Acer TravelMate laptops start USD 849 (approx Rs 69,700) and can go up till USD 1,249 (approx Rs 1,02,000). Availability will depend on a regional basis and will be made available by July. There are total 6 new models, including Acer TravelMate P6 14, TravelMate P4 16, P4 Spin 14, P4 14, P2 16 and P2 14.

All the new Acer TravelMate laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, and feature 16:10 premium displays of up to OLED resolutions, 65 Wh fast charging battery life, and secured log-in with fingerprint reader or IR camera. The Acer TravelMate P2 series gets NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs and offers a wide variety of ports such as a Thunderbolt 4 Type C port that supports 40 Gbps data transfer and dual 4K displays.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: Price, Specs

Acer expanded its Chromebook laptops lineup with Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-2W-56B2) which will be available in North America in May starting at USD 699.99 (approx Rs 57,400).

The new premium convertible Chromebooks from Acer include the Chromebook Spin 714 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714. The new Chromebook line is powered by new 13th Gen Intel Core processors and a 10-hour battery life with fast-charging.

The 16:10, 14-inch Chromebook also provides WUXGA display with 100% sRGB coverage, a built-in QHD 2K webcam, and DTS Audio. It is aimed at Hybrid workers and students that can use the 2-in-1 Chromebook for daily use with its 360-degree convertible mode, quick-charging USI stylus, and compliance to military-grade durability standards.

It comes equipped with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to protect it from scratches while resisting stains and odor-causing bacteria. The optional USI stylus provides 4,096 different levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity. The Chromebooks stay connected via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as to additional devices via a range of ports including HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

For enterprise users, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 gives access to Chrome Enterprise Upgrade. “IT departments can easily drop ship devices to employees with zero-touch enrollment and allow them to seamlessly manage and secure devices while reducing the total cost of ownership”, says the brand.