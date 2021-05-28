Acer launches new Chromebook Models along with Aspire Vero 'Eco-friendly' laptop

Acer has launched the industry's first 17-inch Chromebook model amongst other ones. It has also launched an eco-friendly notebook by the name of Aspire Vero

Acer has already launched a bunch of refreshed laptops, Gaming Rigs with newer processors and the brand has now also launched a bunch of Chromebook models that are powered by the Intel 11th Gen Core processors. The models include Chromebook Spin 314, Chromebook Enterprise Spin, Chromebook 514, Chromebook Enterprise 514, Acer Chromebook 713, and the Chromebook Spin 317. The brand has also released the Acer Aspire Vero model which is an eco-friendly notebook.

The Spin 317 is the newest addition to the lineup and Acer claims it to be the first ever 17-inch Chromebook laptop in the industry. This laptop starts at $379.99 (approx Rs 27,500). The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) starts at $699.99 (approx Rs 50,700) while the Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W) starts at $599.99 (approx Rs 43,500). The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H) starts at $269.99 (approx Rs 19,500). There's no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Acer Aspire Vero model.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 Specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 feature 13.5-inch (2,256x1,504 pixels) displays and are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors. You get 2 x USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, an optional fingerprint reader, while the notebooks are also MIL-STD 810H certified.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 models have a battery life of up to 10 hours while you can get 4 hours from a 30-minute charge if the battery drains out. The notebooks also have DTS Audio support and are claimed to be the world's first Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebooks. Both of them run on Chrome OS.

Acer Chromebook 317 Specifications

Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) sports a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with anti-glare coating. It is powered by an Intel Celeron processor. You get 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C ports, numeric keypad, and a dual speaker setup. The battery on this chromebook can last up to 10 hours on a single charge as per Acer's claims. For connectivity, you also get Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

Acer Chromebook 514, Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 Specifications

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W/CB514-1WT) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514(CB514-1W/CB514-1WT) have 14-inch displays and are powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core processors.

These chromebooks also feature 2 x USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, an optional fingerprint sensor and come with backlit keyboards. They also have MIL-STD 810H certified build quality, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours.

Acer Chromebook 314 Specifications

The Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H/CB314-2HT) comes with a 14-inch full-HD display with optional touchscreen functionality. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and you get 1 x USB Type-C port. Acer Chromebook 314 weighs 1.5kg and can fetch you up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Acer Aspire Vero Specifications

As Aspire Vero is part of the company's ‘Earthion' sustainability mission, the chassis and keyboard caps are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Even the packaging of the laptop is eco-friendly as the graphics are printed with Soy Ink. The box is made from 80-85 percent recycled paper pulp and uses paper sleeves for adapter packaging.

Acer Aspire Vero sports a full HD 15.6-inch 16:9 display and is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. For memory, the laptop can be equipped with up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. Wireless connectivity includes Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), while peripherals include HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x USB Type-C port, and 2 x USB 3.2 ports.