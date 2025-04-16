Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Launched in India

Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro smartphones have been launched in India as the brand’s comeback into the smartphone market. The new Super ZX series smartphones pack MediaTek Dimensity chipsets under the hood and also come with a 5000mAh battery under the hood.

Acer Super ZX: Price, Availability

The Acer Super ZX starts at Rs 9,990 for the 4GB + 64GB model. Details about the launch offers will be made available on the sale date which is April 25. The device will be available via Amazon for purchase.

The Super ZX sports a 6.8-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 800 nits of brightness. Acer says it is the segment’s first phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

On the back, the phone has a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensing unit. On the front, the phone has a 13MP selfie shooter. Inside, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support. The phone is 8.6mm thick, weighs 200 grams, features an IP50 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port.

Read More: Acer Aspire 3 (2025) Launched in India

Acer Super ZX Pro: Price, Availability

Acer Super ZX Pro starts at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB + 128GB trim. Details about the pricing of additional variants and launch offers will be made available as we get closer to the sale date, which is April 25. The device can be purchased through Amazon India.

The Super ZX Pro packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone carries a Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor joined by a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 50MP OmniVision OV50D sensor.

It also packs a 5,000mAh battery and a 33W fast charging support. The Acer Super ZX Pro weighs 182 grams, equips an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP64-rated body, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Other options in connectivity include GPS, 5G, Bluetooth, and a USB-C port.