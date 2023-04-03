Acer Aspire 3 with Intel Core i3 N305 comes to India: Price, Specs

Acer has refreshed its Aspire 3 laptop in India with the new Intel Core i3 N305 processor, which also makes it the first laptop in the country to come equipped with this CPU. The new Aspire 3 is lighter and thinner than before at 1.7kg and 18.9mm thickness. It now also gets enhanced thermal system feature and an additional 17% thermal capacity due to a 78% increase in fan surface area.

Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3 variant): Price

Acer Aspire 3 is available from Rs 39,999 on Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Acer stores pan India.

Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3 variant): Specs

The new Aspire 3 laptop comes with 8GB LPDDR5 memory onboard and a 14 or 15.6 inch full HD display along with Acer PurifiedVoice and AI Noise Reduction audio system which effectively analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode.

There’s also special Microsoft Cortana with Voice and wake-on-voice features to provide convenience for the users. The model is equipped with up to 11 hours of battery life and Windows 11. As mentioned, the Acer Aspire 3 gets the Intel Core i3 N305 processor under the hood.

The all new Aspire 3 comes with BlueLightShield lowering the harmful light exposure to the users. It is also enhanced with LPDDR5 on-board memory. The machine also has full-function USB Type-C port with​ USB Type C, Type A USB3.2 Gen1​ and HDMI 2.1.

Back in January, the brand launched the Aspire 3 powered with the Ryzen 5 7000 series processor. It has a 6nm Zen 2 architecture with up to 4 Cores and 8 threads. It came at a price of Rs 47,990.