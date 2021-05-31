Advertisement

A bunch of foldable phones could make their way to the market this summer

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 31, 2021 11:51 am

Latest News

Per a new report, foldables from companies like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi could make their way to the market this summer
Foldable phones are about to witness a surge in number as per a new report which claims a bunch of companies are working on foldable devices. The launches could start from the third quarter and a host of companies are included in the list that may launch a foldable.

 

The report comes from DigiTimes, as per which Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo could launch new foldable phones in 2021. We already know Samsung has been working on it's Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Z Flip2. These devices could debut sometime in July, though there's no exact date. 

 

DigiTimes report also states that Xiaomi is also planning to launch a new foldable which will be the second foldable in the company's lineup of foldable devices. The first one was launched earlier this year and was called the Mi Mix Fold which was powered by the Snapdragon 888. 

 

It had an external display of 6.52-inches which was an Amoled panel with the resolution of 840 x 2,520 pixels, an aspect ratio of 27:9, along with 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The internal display is an 8.01-inch OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 4:3. 

 

Next in line are Oppo and Vivo. The report claims that Oppo is preparing a phone with a rollable display for a launch sometime in the second half of 2021, even though the brand confirmed it had no plans to commercialize its concept rollable device, the Oppo X 2021. 

 

The report notes that Vivo is also working on a foldable but no further details were mentioned about the same. Per rumors, Vivo is working on a foldable with a clamshell design, same as the Z Flip from Samsung. That phone could have a 7-inch display which could fold into a 2-inch one when the display closes.

Oppo's rollable smartphone will not be available for purchase by the public

Xiaomi unveils its first foldable: Mi Mix Fold

Mi Mix Fold India, Global launch tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 design leaks through promo materials

Latest News from Samsung

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
