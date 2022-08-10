5Elements launches X-Buds and Nuke+ Earbuds with ENC Feature in India

5Elements has announced the launch of two new earbuds, Nuke+ & X-Buds in India. Both the earbuds focus on Environmental Noise Cancellation for clear conversation and low latency for real time sound experience. Further, 5Elements also announced its endorsement partnership with Pratik Gandhi, best known for portraying Harshad Metha in the Sony Liv series “Scam 1992”.

Nuke+ earbuds are priced at an MRP of Rs 2799 and X-Buds at an MRP of Rs 2899. Both the product comes with a warranty of 6 months and are readily available for purchase on Amazon India. They will also be available on the company’s website soon.

Both earbuds come with a unique feature of Ultra-Low Latency Gaming Mode. Designed for mobile gaming, the low latency mode lets players enjoy a seamless gaming experience. Low Battery Consumption empowers the buds to reduce the hassle of charging. They are powered by Bluetooth BT5.3 and 50MS Game Response time. Nuke+ and X-Buds both feature ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) as one of the primary features. A built-in chip inside the earbuds delivers clear phone call conversation.

Salient features of 5Elements X-Buds

X-Buds feature more battery power. The earbud’s battery capacity is 40mAh while the case battery capacity is 400mAh. They are claimed to offer over 30 Hours of total playtime and 6 Hours of continuous music playtime. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth version 5.3. It is compatible with both iOS & Android. It is equipped with 13mm drivers.

Salient Features of 5Elements Nuke+

Nuke+ Earbuds feature Ultra Low Latency Game Mode, allowing players to enjoy a seamless audio experience while playing their favourite games on mobile. The earbud’s battery capacity is 40mAh while the case battery capacity is 400mAh. It offers upto 20 hours of total playtime and 5 hours of approx. Music Playtime. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth version 5.3. It is compatible with both iOS & Android. Lastly, it is equipped with 13mm drivers.