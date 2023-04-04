5 new Audio Products launched by Mivi, PTron, JBL, Pebble, Truke

Mivi, PTron, JBL, Pebble and Truke have launched five new audio products that include TWS, Soundbar and headphones. Let’s check out the products in detail.

Mivi Commando X9: Price, Specs

The first product of the Commando series, the X9, is also the nation’s first-ever entirely Made-in-India Gaming TWS and will be available on both the Flipkart and Mivi websites, according to the brand. Priced at Rs 1,499, the X9 comes in five colour options – Black, White, Red, Yellow and Grey.

The Commando X9, inspired by the Aurora Lights, offers gamers the freedom to personalize their experience, in line with their gaming set-ups as it is equipped with seven different in-built colour effects.

With a dedicated gaming mode and 13mm drivers, the Commando X9 is built for “marathon gaming sessions”, says the brand. It has 72 hours of playtime, and when charged for 10 minutes, the X9 can deliver 15 hours of music, games and calls.

It gets 35ms ultra-low latency and is equipped with AAC and SBC codecs to ensure compatibility with both iOS and Android users. With Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the device has an operating range of 10 meters (30 feet). The TWS earbuds also feature Quad Mics, ENC, and an IPX4 rating as well.

PTron Basspods Encore: Price, Specs

The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,199 and are now available on Flipkart at a special introductory price of Rs 899 for a limited period. They are available in three colours – midnight black, neon blue & graphite black – and have a 1-year warranty.

Equipped with environmental noise-cancelling technology, these earbuds can reduce up to 30 dB of ambient noise, providing clear sound even in noisy environments, pTron claims. Next, they come with built-in proprietary TruTalk ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology combined with Quad mics for seamless calling.

The Basspods Encore earbuds have a battery life of up to 50 hours and can be charged multiple times using the charging case. The earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring a stable and fast connection with all Bluetooth-enabled devices.

The earbuds also feature touch controls for easy access to music playback, answering and ending calls, and activating voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. Additionally, these earbuds come with IPX4 water-resistant technology.

Pebble Soundbars: Price, Features

Arena 4, Arena 12 and Arena 16 are priced at Rs 3,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

The 40 Watt Arena 4- a 2.0 Sound Bar, 120 Watt Arena 12-a 2.1 Sound Bar with Subwoofer and 160 Watt Arena 16- a 2.1 Sound Bar with Subwoofer conclude the debut soundbar lineup from Pebble.

The Bluetooth 5.0-enabled soundbars can work within a range of 10 metres when connected wirelessly and can be connected via USB, HDMI and AUX as well. They also have features like bass and treble control from the remote and Auto Audio equalizer.

JBL Tour One M2 over-ear wireless headphones: Price, Specs

The JBL Tour One M2 will be available at a special launch price tag of Rs 24,999 starting April 4th, 12pm IST. The MRP of the product, to which the price will be reverted to the post-launch offer, is Rs 34,999. The audio device can be purchased from JBL stores, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other stores.

JBL Tour One M2 over-ear wireless headphones have a carbon-fibre body and get an adjustable headband with foldable earcups for convenient storage. There are on-device controls along with a Bluetooth toggle slider as well.

The audio relies on a 40mm dynamic driver with adaptive noise cancellation to eliminate background noise. There is Spatial Sound for an immersive audio experience.

The headphones feature JBL’s Hi-Res certified legendary pro sound and four mics for clear quality on calls. Advanced voice recognition technology pauses the music when you start speaking. Next, they come with a 3.5mm headphone jack with a 1.2m rubberised cable for using it as a wired headphones.

There is Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Personi-Fi 2.0. The headphones are backed by a 920mAh battery unit which is claimed to deliver 50 hours of usage with support for fast charging via a USB-C port.

Truke Buds Vibe: Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 1,699, the Truke Buds Vibe earbuds will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart and Truke website for purchase from today onwards at a special launch price offer of Rs 1,499, valid till 6th April.

Truke Buds Vibe comes with a range of premium features, including Dual Noise Cancellation with up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) + Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Bluetooth 5.3. The earbuds are equipped with 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers. They are also designed with four preset EQ modes – Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, Movie Mode, and Default Balanced mode, catering to different user preferences.

The earbuds come with a Transparent Case Design with Digital Battery Indicator, allowing users to keep track of the battery life. They provide up to 48 hours of playtime with the case, and up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted listening for long hours.

They also feature Instant Paring Technology with Open-to-Pair Technology, making connecting the earbuds to any device easy. The Tap to Control feature lets users control music and calls with a simple tap.