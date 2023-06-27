24GB RAM to become a reality on smartphones from Realme, Oppo, OnePlus

The amount of RAM available in smartphones has been consistently increasing and up until now, the highest we have in a smartphone in 18GB. However, it seems like brands under the BBK group, including OnePlus, Oppo and Realme are going to equip their smartphones with RAM as high as whopping 24GB.

The leak comes Digital Chat Station on Weibo who claims that smartphones with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM are in the works, specifically from three brands as of now, including OnePlus, Oppo and Realme. According to him, the “Oga group” (translated) which apparently refer to the trio of these brands under the BBK group, have started popularising smartphones with large onboard memory.

Smartphones from these three brands are said to come with a minimum of 16GB of RAM with 24GB of RAM in the top-end variant. None of the companies have officially revealed any plans to unveil smartphones with up to 24GB of RAM. However, if its true, then 24GB RAM could soon be a reality in smartphones, and this would definitely help in the longevity of the smooth software experience. It could potentially allow numerous apps to be kept open in the background, allowing for quicker app operations.

The first smartphone that is said to go official with 24GB RAM is supposed to be from OnePlus, called the Ace 2 Pro. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may get a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 450 PPI, 1400 nits peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device may have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 at its helm, which could be coupled with up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage in the most expensive and top-end variant of the smartphone. There could be a triple rear camera system consisting of an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera.