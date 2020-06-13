Honda India recalls 65000 cars over faulty parts

The Japanese auto maker is offering free of cost replacement for cars manufactured in 2018.

Honda Cars in India is reportedly recalled over 65,000 models for issue with some parts. This recall is applicable for cars manufactured in 2018, the report from CarandBike says. The list includes all popular Honda models like Amaze, WR-V, BR-V, City, Jazz and Brio as well. And majority of the fault seems to be with the company mid-range sedan called Amaze which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the market.

The report says Honda has discovered issue with fuel pumps in these models, which could effect the car's start-stop system. So if you have got either of these Honda cars in 2018, it's possible the company will be calling you over to their dealership. The process for recall is starting from 20 June, and Honda will reach out the affected customers individually.

As is the case with recalls, Honda Cars will replace the faulty part free of cost, but this will be done in a phased mannner to ensure social distancing is maintained at its store premises. Most auto companies are operating with limited number of service staff right now, which could hamper the recall process, but we're sure Honda will look to get this done at the earliest.

Just in case people want to check if their car is part of the recall, Honda has set up the service on its official website, wherein the owners can put their vehicle registration number (VIN) to get some clarity on the issue. Recalls are generic part of the auto industry, and it's good to see Honda realising the need to offer replacement to its owners, even in a situation like this in the country.