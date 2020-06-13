Advertisement

Honda India recalls 65000 cars over faulty parts

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 13, 2020 3:55 pm

Latest News

The Japanese auto maker is offering free of cost replacement for cars manufactured in 2018.

Honda Cars in India is reportedly recalled over 65,000 models for issue with some parts. This recall is applicable for cars manufactured in 2018, the report from CarandBike says. The list includes all popular Honda models like Amaze, WR-V, BR-V, City, Jazz and Brio as well. And majority of the fault seems to be with the company mid-range sedan called Amaze which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the market. 

 

The report says Honda has discovered issue with fuel pumps in these models, which could effect the car's start-stop system. So if you have got either of these Honda cars in 2018, it's possible the company will be calling you over to their dealership. The process for recall is starting from 20 June, and Honda will reach out the affected customers individually. 

 

As is the case with recalls, Honda Cars will replace the faulty part free of cost, but this will be done in a phased mannner to ensure social distancing is maintained at its store premises. Most auto companies are operating with limited number of service staff right now, which could hamper the recall process, but we're sure Honda will look to get this done at the earliest. 

 

Just in case people want to check if their car is part of the recall, Honda has set up the service on its official website, wherein the owners can put their vehicle registration number (VIN) to get some clarity on the issue. Recalls are generic part of the auto industry, and it's good to see Honda realising the need to offer replacement to its owners, even in a situation like this in the country. 

These auto companies are now taking online car bookings in India

Global car makers suffer heavy drop in revenue amid coronavirus

Latest News from Honda

Tags: Honda Cars auto recall faulty parts free service Honda Amaze Honda City fuel pump issue

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Triumph Motorcycles launches Black Bonneville T100 and T120 in India

Hyundai Creta leads sales chart for May 2020 in India

BMW X6 series SUV launched in India at Rs 95 lakh

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se
Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India
Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies