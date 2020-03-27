20 useful Windows 10 shortcuts you should know

Windows has a ton of keyboard shortcuts that allow you to navigate through the OS with just a few key combinations instead of hunting around with the cursor. To make your life easier, here’s a list of 10 useful Windows shortcuts

The Windows 10 operating is one of the most popular OS out there with a billion users! The OS is smart and sophisticated with a great UI and tons of features. But, some times the hundreds of features can be overwhelming and cumbersome to interact with and this is where shortcuts come into the picture. Windows has a ton of keyboard shortcuts that allow you to navigate through the OS with just a few key combinations instead of hunting around with the cursor. To make your life easier, here’s a list of 10 useful Windows shortcuts

1 Desktop

If you want to quickly get to your desktop but don’t want to close apps or go through a process, simply hit the Windows Key + D. This will take you directly to your desktop.

2 Lock Screen

You can lock your screen by hitting Windows Key + L.

3 Run

Run dialogue box is very useful but might be had to find. Hitting Windows Key + R will bring it right up

4 Multi-tasking

If you have multiple programs opened at one and want to multi-task between them, hit the Windows Key + Tab and this will show you a thumbnail of all your opened programs at a glance.

5 Settings

If you want to access the ‘settings’ in one go, hitting the Windows Key + I will bring it right up.

6 Exit

If you want to exit a program that you are currently on, hit Ctrl + F4 and this will exit the program in a single go.

7 Cortana

If you want to access Windows smart assistant in a jiffy, hit the Windows Key + C

8 Task Manager

The Task Manager is a very important tool when it comes to managing your system and closing unresponsive apps. You can access in a flash by hitting Ctrl + shift + Esc.

9 File Explorer

If you want to open a file or just skim through some, the file explorer is the app for it. You can access it by hitting the Windows Key + E

10 Screenshot

If you like what’s on your screen and want to save it, take a screenshot! You can do this by hitting the Windows Key + PrtScn

11 Minimize

If you want to minimize all the programs that you have open, hitting the Windows + Home will do the trick

Game Bar

Windows 10 has an in-built game assisting software called Game Bar that allows you to take screenshots, record gameplay and enhance your gaming experience. You can access the Game Bar by hitting the Windows Key + G

12 Search

If you want to search for a particular item be it a program, a file or anything, the ‘search’ is your friend and you can quickly invoke it by hitting the Windows Key + S

13 Action Centre

If you want to access the Action bar in a jiffy, hit the Windows Key + A to bring it right up

14 Virtual Desktop

If you want to create a virtual desktop and don’t want to go hunting with your cursor, hit the Windows Key + Ctrl + D

15 Project Screen

Screen projection can be handy in many scenarios and can be quickly invoked by hitting the Windows Key + P

16 Close a Virtual Desktop

If you want to close a virtual desktop that you have open, hit the Windows Key + Ctrl + F4

17 Cut

If you want to cut an item without right-clicking, you can hit Ctrl + X to do so

18 Copy

If you want to copy an item without right-clicking, you can hit Ctrl + C to do so

19 Paste

Pasting the Copied or Cut word, simply hit Ctrl + V

20 Undo

If you want to undo an action, hit Ctrl + Z