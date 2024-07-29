2 in 1: Airtel to Rollout Standalone 5G Network

Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications service provider in India, is preparing to launch a Standalone 5G Network in India. As a result, it will be the only operator to have both Standalone and Non-Standalone 5G Networks in the country.

Airtel has begun repurposing its current mid-band spectrum to better handle the increasing traffic on its 5G network. As more customers switch to 5G, Airtel is reallocating its mid-band spectrum, specifically the 1800, 2100, and 2300 MHz bands, to enhance and expand its 5G services nationwide.

The use of the mid-band spectrum allows Airtel to offer users enhanced browsing speeds and indoor coverage. With growing data demand, Airtel is accelerating the re-farming of its existing spectrum to deliver a “brilliant 5G experience” to its customers.

“we are also ready to launch Standalone technology. This will mean that the Airtel network will be the first network in India to run on both stand-alone and non-standalone modes allowing us to deliver the best experience in the market” – Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel

The telco confirmed that the pilot on the SA and NSA switch has been conducted in Rewari, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar. The 5G network rollout via Standalone technology will enable Airtel to introduce new applications, services, and solutions through open APIs, differentiated connectivity, and service-based architecture.

As of now, Reliance Jio is the only operator that has employed Standalone 5G architecture for its 5G services. With the new rollout, Airtel will also be competing with Jio in the same space.

Earlier this month, Airtel also launched three new unlimited 5G data booster packs as add-ons for those using the 1GB/day and 1.5GB/day plans. These booster packs offer unlimited 5G data as these plans dropped support for it post the recent price hike, limiting 5G data only to those who used 2GB/day plans.

Airtel noted that these data booster packs can be activated on existing data packs to enable customers to enjoy unlimited 5G data benefits. The telco also confirmed that the data boosters will have the same validity as the rest of their current plan validity.