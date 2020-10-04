LG G8X ThinQ for just Rs 19,990 in Big Billion Days Sale

The phone will be up for grabs on October 16 only in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

LG has just announced that the company’s dual-screen flagship, the LG G8X will be available for Rs 19,990 for a very limited time starting October 16 on Flipkart. The company also added in the release, “Remote working & online education is new normal.

As per a consumer survey done by LG Electronics to understand mobility needs of Indian consumer; the primary challenge faced by people was securing affordable and appropriate infrastructure for remote working or studying”.

LG’s G series is known for bringing innovative features to the table and the G8X is no different. It comes with two displays both of which are 6.4-inch OLED panels that can be folded to 360 degrees, making multitasking and productivity to the next level.

The device also sports an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and includes an additional 2.1-inch Cover Display and 32 MP Front Camera. The G8X also sports a flagship Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

The camera features include an AI Action Shot feature of the phone allows users to capture crystal clear action-packed shots of fast-moving subjects while the dual-screen feature allows comparing multiple shots to see which looks best.

Further, the phone has a front-facing selfie camera with 32 Megapixel providing users unmatched detail and a 4X zoom power which is best for photo cropping and stunning, high-resolution quality.







One of the unique software features includes, The phone also allows users to turn mobile gaming up a notch with the LG GamePad that provides users with a complete view of the game on one screen and a full controller on the other.

The LG’s G8X allows users to also pin apps on top of the screens, enabling users to effectively keep track on the desired apps like stocks, sports score, compare the pricing of multiple stores while shopping, etc

Commenting on this LG India’s Business Head said, “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, most of the consumers today that are working from home demand products that enable them to seamlessly multitask and do more things at once.

Through LG’s G8X phone, users can do everything they love without toggling back and forth between apps, providing endless multitasking possibilities to the users with two screens.”







He also added, “This special offer is an effort by LG to provide our customers with an opportunity to grab the ultimate LG G8X phone at an affordable price which is not hard on their pockets at all and bring a smile to their face, ahead of the festive season.”





