Advertisement

LG G8X ThinQ for just Rs 19,990 in Big Billion Days Sale

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : October 04, 2020 10:27 pm

Latest News

The phone will be up for grabs on October 16 only in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

LG has just announced that the company’s dual-screen flagship, the LG G8X will be available for Rs 19,990 for a very limited time starting October 16 on Flipkart. The company also added in the release, “Remote working & online education is new normal.

 

As per a consumer survey done by LG Electronics to understand mobility needs of Indian consumer; the primary challenge faced by people was securing affordable and appropriate infrastructure for remote working or studying”.

 

LG’s G series is known for bringing innovative features to the table and the G8X is no different. It comes with two displays both of which are 6.4-inch OLED panels that can be folded to 360 degrees, making multitasking and productivity to the next level.

 

The device also sports an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and includes an additional 2.1-inch Cover Display and 32 MP Front Camera. The G8X also sports a flagship Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

 

The camera features include an AI Action Shot feature of the phone allows users to capture crystal clear action-packed shots of fast-moving subjects while the dual-screen feature allows comparing multiple shots to see which looks best. 

 

Further, the phone has a front-facing selfie camera with 32 Megapixel providing users unmatched detail and a 4X zoom power which is best for photo cropping and stunning, high-resolution quality.



Also Read, LG G8X ThinQ Launched in India: Starting at Rs 49,999

 

One of the unique software features includes, The phone also allows users to turn mobile gaming up a notch with the LG GamePad that provides users with a complete view of the game on one screen and a full controller on the other.

 

The LG’s G8X allows users to also pin apps on top of the screens, enabling users to effectively keep track on the desired apps like stocks, sports score, compare the pricing of multiple stores while shopping, etc

 

Commenting on this LG India’s Business Head said, “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, most of the consumers today that are working from home demand products that enable them to seamlessly multitask and do more things at once.

 

Through LG’s G8X phone, users can do everything they love without toggling back and forth between apps, providing endless multitasking possibilities to the users with two screens.”



He also added, “This special offer is an effort by LG to provide our customers with an opportunity to grab the ultimate LG G8X phone at an affordable price which is not hard on their pockets at all and bring a smile to their face, ahead of the festive season.” 

LG V60 ThinQ, new 5G phone to be announced at MWC 2020

LG reveals Android 10 update schedule for 9 smartphones

LG G8X ThinQ now receiving Android 10 with LG UX 9.0 in India

Latest News from LG Mobile

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Hot 10 Launched, price starts at Rs 9999

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 16MP quad camera

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies