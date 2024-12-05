12 Days of OpenAI: Everything to Know

OpenAI is set to launch a 12-day “shipmas” event starting today, December 5, unveiling new features, products, and demos. There will be 12 livestreams that will be held on each day and every one of it will be accompanied by new launches. Here’s everything to know about 12 days of OpenAI.

As announced by OpenAI and its CEO, the 12 Days of OpenAI event begins December 5 at 10AM Pacific time (11:30PM IST). Among the anticipated announcements are Sora, OpenAI’s long-awaited text-to-video AI tool, and a new reasoning model, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans, as reported by The Verge.

“Each weekday, we will have a livestream with a launch or demo, some big ones and some stocking stuffers. We’ve got some great stuff to share, hope you enjoy! merry christmas!,” said Sam Altman on X. While the announcements haven’t been confirmed as to what exactly they are, 12 Days of OpenAI will most likely consist of the debut of Sora.

OpenAI CEO Mira Murati told The Wall Street Journal earlier this March that Sora will debut publicly by the end of the year and 12 Days of OpenAI seems to be the apt event to take off the curtains from AI tool. Sora was unveiled back in February.

Sora boasts a profound comprehension of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and create compelling characters that reflect vibrant emotions. The model not only comprehends user prompts but also grasps the physical context in which they exist. Sora has been in a private testing phase throughout 2024. It was leaked by artists who were testing it a few weeks back, stating that OpenAI was using them for supposed “unpaid R&D and PR.”

We’ll be updating this article once the announcements begin coming in, so stay tuned.



