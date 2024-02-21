OpenAI Sora: Top 5 Alternatives

OpenAI Sora is a groundbreaking AI model that can create realistic and imaginative videos from text instructions. Sora boasts a profound comprehension of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and create compelling characters that reflect vibrant emotions. However, Sora is not publicly available yet, and its access is restricted to researchers and professionals who are exploring responsible and beneficial uses of the model. If you are looking for some alternatives to Sora that are freely available or affordable, here are some options you can try:

Synthesia

Synthesia is a video creation tool that allows you to create personalized videos with real human actors. You can choose from a library of pre-recorded videos or upload your own video and script. Synthesia will then use AI to sync the actor’s lip movements and facial expressions to your script. You can also change the video’s language, voice, and background.

Kaiber

Kaiber is a video generation engine that enables you to create videos from your own images, videos, or text descriptions and serves as one of the apt alternatives to OpenAI’s Sora. You can write your description and choose your style, and Kaiber will even suggest some templates for you. You can then select the one you like, and Kaiber will create a video based on your selections and prompts. Users can create up to 4-minute videos in top-tier subscription models. There’s no free subscription model available.

Runway ML

Also a partner with popular photo editor Canva, Runway has been used by various creative professionals, including filmmakers, designers, VFX and CGI professionals, artists, coders, musicians, students, and educators. The Gen-2 model of Runway can create a multimodal AI system that can generate novel videos with text, images or video clips. You can create videos either by applying the composition and style of an image or text prompt to the structure of a source video (Video to Video) or using nothing but words (Text to Video). It offers a free tier with 125 credits and creates videos with words up to 16 seconds in length and 720p resolution. This can go up to 4K Resolution with the paid tiers.

Veed.io

Veed.io is a web-based video editor that allows you to create videos from text, images, audio, or video files. You can use Veed.io to add subtitles, captions, stickers, filters, transitions, and more to your videos. You can also use Veed.io to generate videos from text using AI voices and animations. Veed.io is easy to use and has a free plan that lets you create up to 10 minutes of video per month.

Pika

Pika Labs is a web-based AI platform that generates images and videos using customizable models. You can use text prompts to generate videos or upload your own images and add effects. Pika Labs also allows you to train your own models with personal images and share them with others. Pika Labs lets you create 3-second clips (up to 15 seconds in paid plans) that are more like GIFs but can be quite creative and fun.