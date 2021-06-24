Windows 11 launch event: How to live stream, Expected features

Microsoft is all set to unveil the next version of Windows today. Here are the expected features and how you can watch the live stream

Microsoft is set to announce what's next in store for its Windows operating system today. The next generation of Windows called Windows 11 will be launched today and will act as the successor to Windows 10, which debuted in 2015. Recently, an ISO for Windows 11 leaked, which showed a major redesign of UI along with smoother transitions and animations.

Where to watch the live event?

The Windows 11 launch event will take place today at 11 am ET (8:30 pm IST). It will be live-streamed online from the dedicated Windows event webpage, where you can watch the stream.

Windows 11 Features (Expected)

Even though Microsoft hasn't really confirmed the moniker 'Windows 11' for its next version of Windows, it released a teaser a while back with the Windows logo and a shadow coming through it that depicted the number '11'.

If the leaked ISO is anything to go by, Windows 11 could get a redesign from the boot screen to the core of Windows. There will be a new Start Menu design, and even the positioning of the menu has now been centred.

Windows 11 will be borrowing a lot from Windows 10X that was cancelled by the company a few weeks ago. Windows 10X was aimed at bringing a smooth experience for dual-screen devices. Apart from the redesign, we could get a slew of new features, including new sounds, a new split-screen option for better multitasking, along with an improved Microsoft store.