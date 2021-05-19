Advertisement

Windows 10X cancelled, features to be implemented in Windows 10

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 3:26 pm

Latest News

Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system has been cancelled as the features of the same will be implemented in Windows 10
Advertisement

Microsoft's Windows 10X that was scheduled to arrive in 2021 as a new OS has now been scrapped altogether. Microsoft confirmed the same through a blog post saying that the Windows 10X can be useful in more ways that it had imagined and it shouldn't be limited to only a small set of customers. 

 

To recall, Windows 10X was first announced in October of 2019 as a new operating system that was created specifically for dual-screen foldable devices. At the time, Microsoft planned to release it in 2020. In April last year, Microsoft delayed the launch of Windows 10X and in May 2020, Microsoft announced that it will be changing what it had decided for the OS and will now release it for single-screen devices first. 

 

And now, it seems like the plans have been completely dropped. Instead, Microsoft will employ some of the features of Windows 10X in the upcoming versions of Windows 10 so that those features can reach a wider user base. 

 

Advertisement

“We concluded that the 10X technology shouldn't just be confined to a subset of customers. Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company,” the blog post said. 

 

Microsoft also notes that some of the features such as the new app container technology it is integrating into products like Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an enhanced Voice Typing experience, and a modernized touch keyboard with optimized key sizing, sounds, colors and animations have already been implemented in the core of Windows in Windows Insider preview builds. 

Microsoft Teams Personal Features now available for everyone starting today

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched with AMD and Intel processors

How to add filters to your Microsoft Teams call using Snap Camera?

Microsoft announces new features for 'Microsoft Teams' including end-to-end encryption and more

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India starting at Rs 83,999

Microsoft in favour, Google and Facebook against paying publishers

Latest News from Microsoft

You might like this

Tags: Microsoft

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

AVITA launches Cosmos 2-in-1 Series laptop in India

HP announces new ZBook series laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies