OnePlus 8T launching in India today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T smartphone in India on today i.e October 14. The virtual event will take place at 7:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed on OnePlus Youtube channel and its other social media handles.

The OnePlus 8T will come in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus India website.

Along with OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has also teased the launch of a special edition variant of the OnePlus Nord. It currently comes in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours. The special edition Nord is expected to come in Gray Ash colour variant and will likely have the same specifications and features.



OnePlus 8T Expected Price

An Amazon Germany listing last month suggested that the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will cost EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700) and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will cost EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,000). In India, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 8T price for the 8GB + 128GB will be Rs 42,999 while OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs 45,999.

OnePlus 8T Specifications

The Mobile Indian has got confirmed information related to the specifications of OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 8T will come with 5G support and it will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8T will come in two variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. As for the optics, OnePlus 8T will sport a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.





On the battery front, OnePlus 8T will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The device will also come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity features will include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone will measure 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm and it will weigh 188 grams.

For security, the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology as well. Sensors onboard will be In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.