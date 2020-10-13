Confirmed: OnePlus 8T complete specification before the launch

OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T smartphone in India on October 14. The virtual event will take place at 7:30 pm IST tomorrow and will be live-streamed on OnePlus World and Youtube. Now ahead of the launch, the specs of OnePlus 8T have been confirmed by the company.



The Mobile Indian has got confirmed information related to the specifications of OnePlus 8T. It will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8T will come in two variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. As for the optics, OnePlus 8T will sport a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.





On the battery front, OnePlus 8T will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The device will also come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.



For security, the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology as well. It will come in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options.



Connectivity features will include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone will measure 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm and it will weigh 188 grams.



Sensors onboard will be In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.