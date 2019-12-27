  • 12:51 Dec 27, 2019

How to watch free content on BSNL TV application?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 27, 2019 12:18 pm

The streaming application offers unlimited access to Music, Movies and Crime files in regional language.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of its new OTT streaming application. Dubbed as BSNL TV, the app is available for free with select prepaid plans. 

 

The streaming application offers unlimited access to Music, Movies and Crime files in regional language. Here's everything you need to know about the BSNL TV application.

 

What do I need to do to watch the content for free?

 

In order to watch the regional content on BSNL TV application, users need to perform a select recharge. The list includes STV 97, STV 365, STV 399, STV 997, STV 998 and STV 1999. Customers can avail this service for free across circles of BSNL. Oddly, the app is only available for prepaid users and there is no information available on why the state-owned operator has included postpaid plans.

 

How many regional languages are supported?

 

As per the app listing, the BSNL TV application comes with a host of regional language content. This includes Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Hindi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Haryanavi. The company has revealed that more regional languages will be added soon. Sadly, the app does not show English language content, which is quite odd. 

 

How to log-in to the BSNL TV?

 

BSNL

 

In order to access the app for free, users need to follow these steps:

 

1. First, recharge your number with the above-mentioned prepaid plans. Once you have done that you will get an SMS with username and password. With this, you will be eligible to access the content for free. 

2. Download the BSNL TV application from the Google Play store. Open the app and you will be asked to enter the username and password. Enter your mobile number as username and the password will be the OTP message that you get. 

3. Once you log in for the first time, you will see an option to change the password.

4. Once you are logged in, you need to select the preferred language and start watching content for free.

