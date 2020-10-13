Advertisement

How to stop WhatsApp images and videos from getting stored in phone memory?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 13, 2020 4:03 pm

Latest News

Here's the full process about how you can stop WhatsApp from automatically saving media into your phone’s memory.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is used by billions of users all around the world. The chat application has gained a lot users over the past few years and the number is still growing as more and more users get a smartphone.

 

For the new users or even existing ones, if you are facing a problem where WhatsApp downloads every single Video and Photo which you receive, there's a process to stop that. We are going to get you through the process with the help of this article. 

 

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, click on the 3 dots on the top-right corner and then click on 'Settings'. 

 

Step 2: Then, go to 'Storage and Usage'.

 

 

Media Auto-download

 

 

Step 3: Here you will see a Media Auto-download section. Here, you will see 3 options. Under the 'When using mobile data' option, you will see options stating Photos, Videos, Documents and Audio.

 

 

Media Auto-download options

 

 

Step 4: Now you can check those options which you want that WhatsApp should download automatically when you are connected to Mobile Data and not Wi-Fi. You can un-check those which don't want WhatsApp to download over mobile data.

 

Step 5: You can do the same for the scenario when you are connected to Wi-Fi and not mobile data. 

 

Step 6: By doing this, you can stop WhatsApp from saving photos and videos automatically to your device storage and download only those files which you want specifically. 

How to mute notifications on WhatsApp groups?

SBI warns its users regarding WhatsApp Scam

WhatsApp Working on a ‘Expiring Media’ Feature to Delete Photos, Videos Once Viewed

WhatsApp Web to get Fingerprint Authentication soon?

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

Beware, a New Text Bomb can Crash WhatsApp

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Indus App Bazaar vs Paytm mini app store: Things you should know

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv
Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?
Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind
lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i

lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i
airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies