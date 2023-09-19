How to share and track Live Location through Google Maps?

Google Maps is widely used worldwide so you can navigate to new locations easily, for tracking the traffic stats and more. However, did you know you could also use Google Maps to share and track the live location of your loved ones? If you didn’t, you have come to the right place. Here’s an article showing you how you can do that:

Step 1 Open Google Maps on your device and tap on your profile photo at the top-right corner. Step 2 Next, tap on the Location Sharing option. Step 3 Now click on ‘Share Location’. Step 4 Allow all permissions Google Maps asks you to, as they are vital for sharing location through the app.



Step 5 Now, choose the time period for which you want to share the location. It could be a specific period or until you turn off location sharing. Step 6 Finally, choose the contact with whom you want to share the location. They could be added to your Google Account or if you want to share it via a third-party app, tap on that App via the Share Sheet or Copy the link to clipboard and then paste and share it via the app of your choice.

And you are done. The shared location will include your name, your Google account profile picture, and the battery percentage and charging status of your device. This information would help the person know if your phone is about to shut down due to insufficient power. Tracking the location is even simpler. You just tap on the link shared by the person, and Google Maps will open and start showing you the live location of that person.