Advertisement

How to reset your Windows 10 PC?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 24, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

If you are looking to give your PC a fresh new start or you are planning to give your PC away, resetting it is the best and the safest option
Advertisement

The Windows 10 operating system is a great OS with a  ton of features and great usability however, the OS does have some stability issues that are usually brought along with system updates. The OS also suffers from becoming slow overtime. A common and usually effective solution to these issues is to completely reset your PC. This not only get rids of bugs and potential viruses but also makes your PC run like brand new. You can also do this if you want to install a previous version of Windows or are giving your PC away and do not want files to be recovered.

Here are the steps on resetting your windows PC:

 

Advertisement

From the settings

Step 1: Go to settings

 Step 2: Select “Update and security”

 Step 3: Click on “Recovery” on the left side panel”

 Step 4: Here from the list of options, select “Reset this PC” and hit “Get Started”

 Step 5: The reset has two options to go through with: “Keep my files” which will save your personal files and “Remove everything” this will wipe your PC completely clean. If you want your PC to go to its factory state, select the second option.

 Step 6: The next screen warns you that you won't be able to roll back to a prior version of the OS. Hit next.

 Step 7: This is the final screen. Hit “Reset” and your PC will commence the reset process.

 Step 8: After the reset, your computer will restart. This might take some time. Hit “Continue” on the “Choose an option” screen to begin setting up your PC. If you’re giving away your PC, skip this step.

 

From Advance start-up tool- If due to some reason you aren’t able to login into Windows, you can reset your PC from the Advance startup tool

 Step 1: If your computer boots up, you can access the Advance tools by holding down the Shift key and hitting the ‘Restart’ button on the login screen. If you cannot boot into Windows, you can access the Advanced startup tool by power-cycling your computer. This can be done by powering up the computer then holding the power button to shut it down before it fully boots. Perform this process three times. On the next startup, your computer should go into the Advanced startup tool.

 Step 2:From the Advanced startup tool, you need to perform a factory reset by choosing Troubleshoot > Reset this PC.

 Step 3: To commence the reset, select "Remove everything" or "Keep my files," depending on your choice.

 Step 4: You’ll have the option to either "just remove my files" or "remove files and clean drive." The second option is safer as it completely wipes your disk and makes it harder for someone to recover any of your old data.

 

 

 

 

Microsoft Window 10 May 2020 update released for testers: What 's new?

Microsoft Windows 10 updates far from stable

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Windows 10 Reset Windows Microsoft How to reset your windows PC

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei MatePad 10.4 goes official with Kirin 810 SoC, 7250mAh battery

Lenovo, HP offer free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown

World's smallest usable PC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies