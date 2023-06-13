How to login to Snapchat on computer?

Snapchat has been competing in the social media applications space for a while now and offers a bunch of services. One such service it offers, like most of its competitors, is Snapchat Web, so you can use its services like take snaps and send them, chatting with someone, and more, via your computer. But how should you use it? Let’s have a look.

Step 1

Open Chrome or Edge on your Windows computer or Safari on your Mac. We are mentioning only these three browsers because these are the only ones Snapchat supports as of now.

Step 2

Next, in the address bar, type web.snapchat.com and hit Enter.

Step 3

Now you will have to put in your credentials and tap on ‘Login’. Now you can take advantage of all the Snapchat features on your computer.

Do note that Snapchat on Web is available only on computers on Safari, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. It is not supported on Tablets and browsers on phone as of now. There’s another guide we have in place which tells you how you can use the Snapchat app on your Windows computer.

This was it for our guide on how you can login to Snapchat on your computer. Also keep in mind that Snapchat for Web has its own limitations, such as you cannot post pictures to your story or view anyone’s story. However, if its chatting and calling is what you want, then Snapchat on your computer is a convenient idea.