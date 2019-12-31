  • 14:02 Dec 31, 2019

How to get a chance to win Apple iPhone 11 Pro with Airtel Happy Holidays offer?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 31, 2019 11:59 am

Bharti Airtel has announced a new offer under which users can stand a chance to win Apple iPhone 11 Pro along with other benefits. The offer is known as Airtel Happy Holidays. 

 

The offer is live on the company’s application and it will end on January 07, 2020. With this, users need to perform certain tasks to stand a chance of winning rewards. Here’s what you need to know. 

 

How to participate in the offer?

 

In order to participate in this offer, users need to collect five Winter Special Stickers. The stickers include North Star, a Fantasy Cupcake, Santa Socks, Hot Chocolate and Snowy Flake. One need to send a sticker to a friend or family member and both the sender and receiver will get a sticker. The company has revealed that the stickers can be shared via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and SMS. 

 

How to collect the Airtel Happy Holidays stickers?

 

The process is fairly simple and users need to follow these steps:

 

  1. Open Airtel Thanks application and click on the Airtel Happy Holidays offer banner

  2. Once done, users will see the Start Wishing tab. Tap on it and it will redirect it to the wishing page. 

  3. One need to select from the 5 stickers on Wish Now button and share it using WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and SMS. 

 

For every sticker, both the sender and receiver will earn stickers that can be collected to redeem rewards. However, it is important to note that users can one sticker to one user only and the receiver cannot use the same sticker to wish back. 

 

Airtel

 

Once the user collects all the stickers, he/she will get a scratch card through which one will earn different rewards. 

 

What are the rewards?

 

The company is giving a slew of rewards with its Airtel Happy Holidays offer. To start with, users will get a chance to win a brand new Apple iPhone 11 Pro as a bumper prize. Apart from this, users will get a chance to win Xiaomi Mi TV along with a compact Bluetooth speaker. Then there are different vouchers including Rs 100 Amazon gift card, Big Basket vouchers, Ferns & Petals vouchers, PVR vouchers and Zoomin vouchers. Users can check for the status of the reward under My Rewards section of the Airtel Happy Holidays offer. 

 

Furthermore, users need to complete other details like the address and more if they won a bumper prize or other items. The vouchers will be shared via SMS within 72 hours. 

 

What are the terms and conditions?

 

There are some terms and conditions of the Airtel Happy Holidays offer. To start with, the offer is valid for only Airtel application present on Android and it is not valid for iOS. Furthermore, users will not earn any sticker if it is shared with any iOS user. Moving on, if an Airtel subscriber does not have Airtel app, he/she will be redirected to Play Store to download the application. The offer is not valid for non-Airtel customers.

 

