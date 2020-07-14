Advertisement

How to enable Dark Mode for Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android Smartphones

By: Dhrubo Chattoraj, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 12:50 pm

Google has provided the much-requested dark mode to all of the G Suite apps.
Google is rolling out the new dark mode for Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps for Android Smartphone users in India. The dark mode is a trending look for applications nowadays. Almost all major apps and websites have dark mode as an option. Not only is dark mode eye-friendly and reduces strain, but it also conserves battery life. Google has started rolling out this feature starting July 6, and it will be rolled out for users in the next fifteen days.

 

The feature will be available for all G Suite users with personal accounts. However, it is only available for Android users right now and there’s no word on when it’ll arrive on iOS or desktop. Here is a step by step guide on How to enable Dark Mode for Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android Smartphones.

Selecting Dark Theme on Dark Mode for Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android Smartphones

 

The dark theme can be enabled by following these steps in Google Docs, Sheets or Slides individually.

 

  1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides app.
  2. At the top left-side, tap on Menu Menu .
  3. Then tap on Settings Settings.
  4. Choose theme.
  5. Select Dark.

                                                                                                                                                                                                       

 

 

Previewing a Document in Light Theme

 

You may want to see how your document looks like in light theme. This is how to go about it:

  1. Open the Google Docs, Sheets or Slides app.
  2. Select the document or sheet you want to view in light mode.
  3. At the top right-side, tap More More .
  4. Tap View in light theme.

 

If dark mode is causing you any issues, you can contact Google Support and notify them of your problem.

