How to earn up to Rs 2020 using Google Pay?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 12:50 pm

As per Google, this is a limited-period offer and it will start from December 23, 2019, and will continue till December 31.
Google has introduced 2020 stamps for its payment application Google Pay. The company has revealed that one can earn up to Rs 2020 by collecting the new 2020 stamps on Google Pay. 

 

As per Google, this is a limited-period offer and it will start from December 23, 2019, and will continue till December 31. Under this offer, Google Pay users need to collect seven stamps including Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Disco, Toffee, Selfie and Pizza. One can collect stamps via different methods. The company has also revealed that users can get a maximum of 5 stamps each day. 

 

Here’s how you can collect 2020 stamps

 

Collecting the seven stamps are pretty simple. Google has listed four methods through which one can collect the above-mentioned stamps. To start with, one has to pay Rs 98 or more to a business, or Google Pay user to get one stamp. Secondly, users have to spend at least Rs 300 on a bill or Rs 98 on mobile recharge. 

 

Thirdly, one can invite his/her friends to download Google Pay and when they make their first payment with your referral code, you will get one stamp. Fourth, one can gift or request one stamp to one friend per day. Moving on, one can also scan 2020 anywhere near you. Lastly, one can listen to on-air ads about Google Pay on TV or Google India’s YouTube channel. 

 

What are the benefits?

 

As per Google, when you collect all seven stamps, you will get an assured gift from Google Pay. Furthermore, users will earn 1 bonus reward per layer on any cake layer he/his complete. Once a stamp is collected, users will get a scratch card with an assured gift ranging from Rs 202 to Rs 2020. One can also get try lucky draw tickets worth up to Rs 20 lakh.

 

Are they any terms and conditions?

 

Yes, there are a few terms and conditions. To start with, the offer is not valid for users in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, a user will not be eligible for this offer if they have already earned over Rs 9,000 during this fiscal year. Moving on, any reward will be deposited to UPI linked with Google Pay. However, if a user has not linked the UPI, he/she will get 45 days to link it, otherwise, the reward will be deemed to be forfeited.

