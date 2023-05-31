HomeHow ToHow to Delete Your Bard Activity?

How to Delete Your Bard Activity?

By The Mobile Indian Network

Google recently launched Bard, an AI chatbot designed to provide accurate and efficient answers to user questions. Unlike ChatGPT, Bard draws information from the internet, ensuring up-to-date results. Additionally, Bard offers users the option to delete their previous activity history, a feature not available on ChatGPT. If you’d like to learn how to delete your Bard activities, we’ve created a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

How to Delete a Specific Bard Activity?

1. log in to Google Bard Website.

Visit https://bard.google.com/ and log in to your account.

2. From the left panel, click on Bard Activity.

How to Delete All Your Bard Activities?

3. Select a Particular Bard History

Once you click on Bard Activity, you’ll be redirected to a new page, “Your Bard Activity”

You’ll see multiple options, such as Toggle On/Off and Auto-delete.

Scroll down below the “Today” section and select any particular history just like we choose “Best way to code a game” and click on X.

Also See:

How to unlock your Snapchat account? Explained

How to Delete Google Bard Activity

4. Confirm the Delete

How to Delete Google Bard Activity

A confirmation message pops up, click Delete, and your particular history is deleted.

Click on Got it to continue. 

This is how you can delete individual bard history.

How to Delete All Your Bard Activities?

1. log in to Google Bard Website 

Visit https://bard.google.com/ and login to your account

2. From the left panel, click on Bard Activity.

How to Delete All Your Bard Activities?

3. Select the Time Range

Once you are redirected to the “Your Bard Activity” page, you’ll see multiple options such as Toggle On/Off and Auto-delete.

How to Delete All Your Bard Activities?

Scroll down and click on Delete. When the pop-up comes, you’ll see various time range options to delete activity:

  • Last hour
  • Last day
  • All time
  • Custom Range

Click on the All-time.

4. Confirm the Delete

How to Delete All Your Bard Activities?

Click on Delete to clear all the bard history. Once the deletion is completed, click on OK to continue.

How to Disable Bard Activity Tracking on Bard?

1. log in to Google Bard Website.

How to Delete All Your Bard Activities?

2. Go to the left panel and click on Bard Activity.

How to Disable Bard Activity

3. A new page opens, “Your Bard Activity” Click on the Bard Activity tab and Turn off the toggle.

How to Disable Bard Activity

4. Changes will be saved automatically; you can use Bard without saving your Bard activity. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.