How to auto-delete messages in Telegram?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2021 2:51 pm

Telegram recently introduced a new Snapchat-like feature with the help of which the messages will auto-delete after a set period of time. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to enable the feature
Telegram has been introducing a bunch of new features in its app lately so the users get the best experience over any other chat app. Telegram recently released a new update in which you can now set your messages to auto-delete after a set period of time. If you are unaware of how it works, let us help you. 

 

The said feature is introduced in the Telegram app version 7.5 meaning you will first have to have the latest update installed before we proceed. After you have updated the app, head over to the group or personal chat in which you want to turn on auto-delete messages, and then: 

 

1. Click on the 3 dots on the top right in Android or select a message in iOS and click on clear chat on top left. 

 

Step1

 

2. Click on 'Clear History' in Android, or tap on 'Enable Auto-delete' in iOS

 

Step2

 

3. Select the time period after which you want the messages to auto-delete (24 hours or a week). 

 

Step3

 

4. Now, click on 'Enable Auto-delete' (in Android) and voila! 

 

Auto-delete

 

Now you have auto-delete enabled which means any message you send or receive within the group or a personal chat will get deleted after the period of time you have set. 

 

Auto-delete timer

 

You can also take a look at how much time is left for the deletion of a particular message as all messages show a countdown to their deletion time which you simply access by tapping on the message in Android or press and hold on the message in iOS.

 

Telegram also introduced other features including home screen widgets for Android and iOS, unlimited members in a group and a load of other improvements which will improve your usage experience. 

Ambrane introduces range of Fast Charging Solutions in India starting at Rs 299

Telegram introduces auto-delete feature for messages along with widgets and more

Samsung Galaxy M62 launched With 7,000mAh battery, quad rear cameras

OnePlus 9E to launch as OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro?

