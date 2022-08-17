How to add your Stickers on Reels?

Instagram is now pushing out a new update on its app which will enable to use the ’Add Yours’ sticker on Reels. Earlier, the sticker was limited to Instagram stories, however, it is now being expanded to Reels as well. Using this feature, one share a unique ’Add Yours’ challenge or prompt on their Reels.

Then, the Reels added by others will be attributed back to the origin Reel. The feature also helps people discover one’s content. Here’s how you can use the Add Yours sticker on Instagram Reels:

Step 1

After you’ve recorded your clips or uploaded them from your camera roll, tap the sticker icon to open the sticker page.

Step 2

Choose the Add Yours sticker, write your prompt, and publish your reel.

Step 3

You can then tap on the bottom part of the Add Yours sticker on your reel to respond with their own reel showing your prompt.

In related news, Instagram has been on people’s radar because of its switch towards a video-oriented platform rather than sticking to its roots. However, following backlash from the community, Instagram changed its track. The platform paused features like playing up short-form videos just like TikTok does.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in an interview said “I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough. But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we’re going to work through that”.