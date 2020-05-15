Advertisement

How to make Google Meet video calls from Gmail

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 6:40 pm

The integrated feature ensures users don't have to download additional software to make video calls.
Google has started integrating its Google Meet video conferencing service into Gmail. Multiple users have reported the integration of Google Meet application on Gmail. The new integration was first spotted by The Verge few weeks back, which allows to launch Meet application right from their Gmail accounts. The feature is now available for millions of Gmail users in India as well, and we decided to give you a quick how-to steps to help you make calls without signing up with other platform or downloading new software to your system. 

 

Step 1:

Open Gmail and on the left side of the screen click on Join or Start meeting option 

 

where you will see the call option on Gmail

 

Step 2:

 

In the new pop-up window, give access to webcam and microphone for video or audio calls. Click on Join now to start the meeting

 

 This window will open on your PC

 

Step 3:

You will now be able to join Google Meet event with multiple people without having to download anything. 

 

give access to the app

 

Google Meet has a 100-participant limit. Ordinarily, meetings would be limited to 60 minutes for the free product, but Google is not enforcing a time limit until after September 30. With this, customers will be able to add up to 250 participants in a video call. Furthermore, one could also live stream for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain. Additionally, the customers will be able to record meetings and save them to Google Drive.

 

With this, multiple users will surely get attracted towards Google Meet platform as it provides the most used premium features for free and it is more reliable as compared to apps like Zoom.

 

In this Coronavirus pandemic times, people have been working from home and using video conferencing tools such as Zoom and Skype for office meetings as well as for social chats. Platform integration has been rampant over this period. Facebook launched Messenger Rooms, which allows 50 users to make group video calls with ease. One can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events.

Tags: Google Gmail Google Meet Zoom video conferencing tools free Google Meet access

