Google Meet starts rolling out Gmail integration, should Zoom worry?

Google has started integrating its Google Meet video conferencing service into Gmail. Multiple users have reported the integration of Google Meet application on Gmail.

The new integration was spotted by The Verge and it reveals some users are seeing a link to launch Meet application right from their Gmail accounts. The report highlights that some users are seeing the link on the left sidebar panel and it allows users to start a meeting or join a meeting without switching between apps. Once a user clicks on the Start a Meeting, a new window opens up and one can choose the meeting name and share the URL or code with other people.

With this, Google is once trying to give a steep competition to Zoom. Google has already announced that the premium features of Google Meet are available for free to all the users. The company has revealed that customers can avail these benefits until September 2020. With this, customers will be able to add up to 250 participants in a video call. Furthermore, one could also live stream for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain. Additionally, the customers will be able to record meetings and save them to Google Drive.

This will make it difficult for apps like Zoom to maintain its userbase. Zoom has been in questions for security issues and we all know the infamous Zoombombing issue with the app. However, this is not the case with Google Meet. The app provides a safe environment for people to use its video conferencing service and the recent integration with Gmail will only ease the use of its service.