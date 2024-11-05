Xbox Support Virtual Agent is an AI-Powered Chatbot That Will Solve Gamers’ Issues

Xbox Support Virtual Agent has been introduced by the console maker which makes use of AI and acts as a chatbot for solving gamers’ issues. The AI chatbot by Xbox is not available for everyone at the moment, though. The chatbot is supposed to help players resolve their issues with Xbox related queries including those for its games.

The Xbox Support Virtual Agent is available only for Xbox Insiders at the moment, where they will see the Support Virtual Agent on the “Contact us” page on support.xbox.com. One can sign in with the same account they registered with the Xbox Insider Program, then they’ll see a new option to ask the new Support Virtual Agent a question.

Once you click on “Ask a question,” you will see the Support Virtual Agent launch in a new Browser window. You can ask the agent questions relevant to Xbox console and game support issues via text or voice, and it will answer with relevant information from support.xbox.com. If the Support Virtual Agent cannot solve the issue, you can request to speak with a live support agent as long as it is within Xbox Support’s normal hours of operation.

During this preview, you can also customize your support experience by clicking on the ellipsis menu icon and choosing between two different Support Virtual Agents.

Meanwhile, in related news to Xbox, it was recently revealed that the Xbox app on Android will be updated with support for buying and playing Xbox games directly in the app beginning later this month. The move from Xbox came shortly after a court ruling went against Google, allowing other companies to distribute their apps via an App Store present within the Google Play Store.