Xbox Partner Preview: Manor Lords, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and more games confirmed for Xbox consoles

The Xbox Partner Preview event, which took place on October 25, 2023, showcased a variety of upcoming games for Xbox Series X, Series S, as well as Xbox Game Pass titles. Among the highlights were Manor Lords, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and several other games that will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch or shortly after.

Manor Lords is a historical city-building strategy game from developer Slavic Magic, which aims to provide a realistic and immersive simulation of medieval life. Players will be able to construct their own settlements, manage resources and production chains, and engage in large-scale tactical battles with other lords. Manor Lords will come to PC Game Pass in Preview on April 26, 2024, before arriving on Xbox consoles via Game Pass later.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the next installment in the mainline Like a Dragon/Yakuza series, featuring two iconic protagonists: Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. The game will offer a mix of action RPG combat, open-world exploration, and narrative drama, as the two heroes are brought together by fate or something more sinister. The game will also feature a fictionalized version of Honolulu, Hawaii, as a new location to explore. The title is set for release on January 26, 2024, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Aside from that, we got our first in-game look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, powered by Unreal Engine 5. The video showed off thick vegetation, a variety of highly detailed predatory animals, and detailed environments. There’s no launch date for this title yet, but it is coming to PS5, Xbox and PC.

Ark: Survival Ascended also made an appearance, which includes all its previously released DLCs and maps in remade form. It is a separate entity with content roadmap exclusive to it. It is also powered by Unreal Engine 5. There’s no release date available for the title as of now.

Then there was another title called ‘Still Wakes the Deep’, a narrative horror game from The Chinese Room and Secret Mode, set on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland. The game will feature branching paths, multiple endings, and psychological scares.

Further, FuturLab and Thunderful showed off their newest upcoming game, Ikaro: Will Not Die, a lightning-paced action adventure with rogue-lite elements, set in a futuristic, neon facility. More details on the release date and other aspects of the game are yet to be announced.

Infuse Studio announced and revealed a first look at their upcoming Spirit of the North 2, the unexpected sequel to their original adventure game. It will be arriving soon on Xbox Series X|S.

Dungeons of Hinterberg, a single-player action RPG with social SIM elements, set in the Austrian Alps, arrives on Xbox Series X|S with Game Pass in 2024. And lastly, Embark Studios showcased a new trailer for its upcoming team-based competitive shooter, The Finals. This free-to-play game is centered around virtual arenas featuring destruction physics. The closed beta for the game kicks off for Xbox on October 26.