Xbox Game Pass to add Far Cry 6 and more games in December 2023; will also drop 4 games

As December 2023 comes upon us, Xbox is ready to expand its Game Pass library with a host of new titles, including one of the most popular games from Ubisoft – Far Cry 6. Aside from that, it will be adding games both to the Game Pass Core as well as the regular Game Pass. Read on to know more about the list of games that will be added and dropped from the service at the same time.

Xbox announced everything that’s coming to (and leaving from) Xbox Game Pass in December 2023. It also said that it will be back in early January after the holidays for more games coming soon to Game Pass.

As for next month, it will be adding Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) on December 1. Spirit of the North is a game that lets you explore the beautiful and mysterious landscapes of Iceland as a red fox. You will encounter puzzles, secrets, and a magical spirit fox that guides you on your journey. The game is inspired by Nordic folklore and has no dialogue or narration.

Then, SteamWorld Build is another title that will be coming as a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass offering on December 1. It is a cross-genre video game where the first part of the game tasks the players to construct and manage a mining town on an alien planet. Players need to construct roads, infrastructure, amenities, and houses for the population.

Then, it will be adding Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 on December 14 for Cloud, Console and PC. Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2023 include:

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5 (Day 1 on Game Pass)

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7

Against the Storm (PC) – December 8

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12

There are two games coming to Game Pass Core including:

Chivalry 2 – December 6

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – December 6

Next, the Remix Rumble, the all-new set for Teamfight Tactics is now available as a free update. In addition, Fallout 76: Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise is available on December 5 for free to all owners and members. Further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can grab the Lucci Loot Pack to claim 14,000 Lucci in KartRider: Drift and also avail 3 free months of Discord Nitro.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2023

The following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 15. However you can save up to 20% on these games to keep them in your library. These titles are: