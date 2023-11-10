Xbox Free Play Days Brings No-cost Access to Anno 1800, Train Sim World 4, and more

Like every week, Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are in for a treat this weekend, as they get access to three games for free. Not only that but one of the games is being made available for everyone, including those who do not have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The games included with this week’s Xbox Free Play Days are Anno 1800, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Train SIM World 4, and Exoprimal.

These games are available to play from Thursday, November 9 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, November 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Anno 1800 is a city-building and strategy game that lets players lead the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century. Players can choose to be innovators or exploiters, conquerors or liberators, and shape their world with a rich campaign, sandbox, and multiplayer mode. Aside from being playable during Xbox Free Play Days, Anno 1800 is available at up to 50% off the Standard Edition and 40% off the Deluxe Edition for a limited time.

Read More: Microsoft brings AI to Xbox gaming: Details to know

Train Sim World 4 is a simulation game that lets players experience the power and creativity of driving trains. The game features four core routes in the UK, USA, and Europe, with a diverse range of steam, diesel, and electric locomotives. The game also offers a free roam mode, a photo mode, a livery designer, and a creators club, where players can share their content with the community.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a multiplayer online game set in the universe of Naruto. Players can battle as a team of four to compete against other teams online, using a variety of ninjutsu and skills. The game features a new graphic style and a dynamic 3D environment that allows players to take advantage of the verticality and the walls. The game also includes a character customisation system and a scenario planner.

Lastly, Exoprimal is a game that lets you experience the thrill of fighting against dinosaurs with advanced exosuits. It is an online, team-based action game that combines player-versus-player and player-versus-environment elements.