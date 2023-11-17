Xbox Free Play Days brings F1 23 and more to Game Pass users for free

Xbox Free Play Days is a weekly event that allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core members to play selected games for free for a limited time. This week, from November 16 to November 19, Xbox Free Play Days offers three new titles: F1 23, Deceive Inc. and Stray Blade.

F1 23 is the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship developed by EA. It features all the teams, drivers and circuits of the current season and new additions such as the Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, Red Flags and Formula 2. F1 23 also has a story mode called “Braking Point”, where players can experience the drama and rivalries of the F1 world.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also get 11,000 PitCoin as an Ultimate perk that can be spent in the F1 23 shop and to buy a VIP Podium Pass. This offer is available to claim in the Perks gallery until November 30, 2023.

Next, Deceive Inc. is a multiplayer hero shooter with social stealth and deception as the game’s main themes. In this title, you play as a spy competing against other teams of spies to retrieve a package from a facility. You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet, use high-tech gadgets, or neutralise the competition. It is available with a 50% discount during Xbox Free Play Days.

Then, Stray Blade is an action adventure where you play as a rogue adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with your companion, the Xhinnon wolf Boji. Players get to unveil the history of the forgotten valley and master the powers of the three Acrean Metals to restore balance to this war-torn land. Stray Blade is a Souls-like game that combines intense combat, exploration and character customisation. It is available for purchase with a 60% discount during the event.

To download F1 23, Deceive Inc., or Stray Blade on your console, click the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.