Ubisoft+ Revamps Its Subscription Plans, Introduces Ubisoft+ Classics on PC

Ubisoft, the game publisher behind popular franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs, has announced some major changes to its game subscription service, Ubisoft+ and has introduced a new Classics for PC plan. The service, which was launched as Uplay+ in 2019 and got renamed to Ubisoft+ in 2020, offers access to a large library of Ubisoft games on various platforms, including PC, Xbox, and Amazon Luna.

Now, Ubisoft+ Multi-Access and PC Access have become Ubisoft+ Premium while Ubisoft+ Classics has debuted for PC. The Ubisoft+ Premium plan will cost $17.99 (approx Rs 1,492) per month and will include all of the publisher’s new games as day-one or early releases, as well as premium editions and DLC content of older games. This subscription currently costs Rs 899 via Xbox in India. The Ubisoft+ Premium plan will also allow subscribers to play games across multiple platforms with a single subscription.

Ubisoft+ Classics: Details

The Ubisoft+ Classics plan will be available for PC users only and will cost $7.99 (approx Rs 662) per month. This plan will offer access to a selection of older games from Ubisoft’s catalog, such as Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The Ubisoft+ Classics plan will not include any new or upcoming games, or any premium editions or DLC content. However, Ubisoft says that this catalog will grow with time. The subscription is included for PlayStation+ Extra and PlayStation+ Premium Members, and is now available on PC through the Ubisoft Store.

Read More: 11 New Games Coming To Xbox Platforms By January 19

The publisher also says that its subscription service has seen a significant growth in 2023, with the highest monthly active users in October, thanks to the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was one of the biggest game releases for current generation consoles.

The announcement coincides with the Early Access launch of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Ubisoft+, which is available for Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers three days before its general release on January 18. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a remake of the classic 2008 game, featuring enhanced graphics, gameplay, and story.