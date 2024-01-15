HomeGaming11 New Games Coming To Xbox Platforms By January 19

11 New Games Coming To Xbox Platforms By January 19

Xbox Platforms will see the addition of 11 new games this week until January 19, including titles like Kubics, Witch Rise and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
PoP Xbox 11 new games

Xbox has introduced a total of 11 new games that will be made available on Xbox Platforms such as the Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Windows, and Game Pass from January 15 to January 19. The diverse lineup includes arcade, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, catering to a variety of gaming preferences.

The first title to be made available from January 16 will be Food Truck Simulator where players will renovate their own food truck with a wide range of customisation options and a large catalogue of equipment options to choose from. You get to create your own recipes with a detailed cooking system and encounter different locations across an entire city with different types of customers within a living city with dynamic day and night cycle.

On January 17, players will get to play Argonauts Agency 3: Chair of Hephaestus which is a new time management game. Players will have to construct buildings, remove obstacles, repair damaged bridges, and more. There are over 40 levels along with a multitude of varied quests, increasing difficulty, and more.

Players can also play Nephenthesys on January 17. It is a vertical scrolling shooter presented in widescreen top-down 3D style. Players will have to go through a huge variety of enemy ships, collect power-ups for wider shot spreads and special bombs and a lot more.

Out of 11 games, the remaining 8 that will be coming to Xbox platforms this week include:

  • Bahnsen Knights – January 18
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – January 18
  • Resetail – January 18
  • Rising Lords – January 18
  • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Game Pass Title) – January 18
  • Kubics – January 19
  • Palworld (Game Preview) – January 19
  • Witch Rise – January 19

In related news to Xbox, a new edition of Developer_Direct was recently announced by Xbox. It will be held on Thursday, January 18 at 12pm PT (1:30AM IST), where gamers will get an inside look at a selection of highly anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.