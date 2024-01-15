11 New Games Coming To Xbox Platforms By January 19

Xbox has introduced a total of 11 new games that will be made available on Xbox Platforms such as the Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Windows, and Game Pass from January 15 to January 19. The diverse lineup includes arcade, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, catering to a variety of gaming preferences.

The first title to be made available from January 16 will be Food Truck Simulator where players will renovate their own food truck with a wide range of customisation options and a large catalogue of equipment options to choose from. You get to create your own recipes with a detailed cooking system and encounter different locations across an entire city with different types of customers within a living city with dynamic day and night cycle.

On January 17, players will get to play Argonauts Agency 3: Chair of Hephaestus which is a new time management game. Players will have to construct buildings, remove obstacles, repair damaged bridges, and more. There are over 40 levels along with a multitude of varied quests, increasing difficulty, and more.

Players can also play Nephenthesys on January 17. It is a vertical scrolling shooter presented in widescreen top-down 3D style. Players will have to go through a huge variety of enemy ships, collect power-ups for wider shot spreads and special bombs and a lot more.

Out of 11 games, the remaining 8 that will be coming to Xbox platforms this week include:

Bahnsen Knights – January 18

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – January 18

Resetail – January 18

Rising Lords – January 18

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Game Pass Title) – January 18

Kubics – January 19

Palworld (Game Preview) – January 19

Witch Rise – January 19

In related news to Xbox, a new edition of Developer_Direct was recently announced by Xbox. It will be held on Thursday, January 18 at 12pm PT (1:30AM IST), where gamers will get an inside look at a selection of highly anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass.