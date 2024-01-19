The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road Expansion Revealed: New Features, Launch Date & More

The Elder Scrolls Online, the popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game set in the fantasy world of Tamriel, is getting ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a new expansion called Gold Road. The expansion will introduce a new region, a new system of spell crafting, a new trial, and more.

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road: Features

Gold Road will take players to the West Weald, a lush and fertile region that spans parts of Cyrodiil, Gold Coast, Reaper’s March, and Craglorn. The West Weald is home to the city of Skingrad, which will serve as the capital city of the expansion, where players can find new quests, delves, points of interest, and a new main story that will continue the year-long narrative of ESO 2024.

Then, in Gold Road, you must investigate the return of Ithelia, a Daedric Prince never seen before in the Elder Scrolls series. The Gold Road main storyline continues the narrative threads that began in last year’s Necrom Chapter, but all of Tamriel’s heroes can enjoy this new story, regardless of whether they played the earlier adventure or not.

One of the most exciting features of Gold Road is the introduction of a new system of spell crafting, called Scribing. Scribing allows players to collect and customize unique skills called Grimoires, which can be used in combat or exploration. Grimoires are not tied to any class or skill line, and can be used by any character regardless of their build or playstyle. In addition to being a powerful new tool to customise your characters, Scribing is also an exploration into the ancient origins of magic in Tamriel.

In addition to the Gold Road Chapter, the Global Reveal also unveiled ESO’s new dungeon DLC, Scions of Ithelia. This PvE DLC brings two new dungeons to the game, Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil, where you and your friends will have to avenge the God of Curses and protect the enigmatic realm of the Demiprince of Maelstrom. Be warned, though, as these two quests are not isolated incidents, but part of a larger plot that connects to the Gold Road Chapter.

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road: Launch Date

The Gold Road expansion pack is arriving for PC/Mac on June 3, 2024, and for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on June 18, 2024. You can currently pre-purchase Gold Road now to receive unique bonus rewards at launch and immediate access to the Welkyndstone Ruins Wolf mount and Welkyndstone Ruins Puppet.

In addition, as a DLC game pack, Scions of Ithelia will be available via the Crown Store or ESO Plus membership, and it arrives March 11 on PC/Mac and March 26 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.