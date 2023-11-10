Steam Deck OLED announced with up to 1 TB storage

Valve launched a handheld gaming PC called Steam Deck back in 2021 and now, the company is following it up with a new gaming handheld called Steam Deck OLED. As the name suggests, it gets an upgrade from the LCD display on the 2021 to an OLED panel along with a bigger battery and more.

Steam Deck OLED: Price, Availability

Steam Deck OLED is priced at $549 (approx Rs 45,700) for the 512GB model while the 1TB model is priced at $649 (approx Rs 54,000). It will be available for purchase beginning November 16, 2023.

Steam Deck OLED: Specs

The Steam Deck OLED sports a 7.4-inch HDR OLED display with a Resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. This panel has a 1000 nits peak brightness, 110% P3 colour gamut, 0.1ms response time, and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6 nm AMD APU along with Zen 2 4c/8t CPU and 8 RDNA 2 CUs GPU. While the Processor remains the same as the older model, the display gets a huge upgrade.

It gets 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM paired with up to a 1TB NVMe SSD and high-speed microSD card slot. The LCD model also has 16GB RAM but it maxed out at 512GB storage whereas the OLED model gets up to 1TB.

Then it gets 2 x full-size Analog sticks with capacitive touch along with HD graphics, 2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback and a 6-axis IMU gyroscope. The gaming handheld sports dual microphone array, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. The speakers are now louder than the previous generation model while the heat sink has also been increased in size.

There’s faster wireless connectivity than Steam Deck LCD, thanks to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. The battery has gone up to 50 watt-hour battery from 40 watt-hour, increasing the playtime till up to 12 hours (up from 8 hours).