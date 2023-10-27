SteamVR 2.0 exits beta, now available for everyone

Valve has launched its much-awaited SteamVR 2.0 update, following a one-month beta testing period in September. The update brings most of the features of Steam and Steam Deck to VR, making it easier to navigate, communicate, and shop in virtual reality.

One of the new features in SteamVR 2.0 is the dual-cursor typing, which allows users to type faster and more accurately using both hands on the VR keyboard. The keyboard also supports multiple languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and more.

Another improvement is the integration of Steam Chat and Voice Chat into SteamVR, which lets users communicate with their friends and join parties without leaving VR. Users can also access Steam notifications and manage their privacy settings from within VR.

The SteamVR store has also been redesigned to make it easier to find and buy VR games and apps. The store now highlights VR-compatible titles and shows user reviews, screenshots, and videos. Users can also filter games by genre, price, VR support, and other criteria.

Furthermore, the update brings some bug fixes and optimisations as well, such as a fix for crash on exit for some Unity titles, increased system layer Resolution limit, laser pointer smoothing, click, double-click refinements, fix for a bug where Haptics could stop responding after playing certain repeated haptics events, a button to toggle multitasking view for desktop overlays in Windows 10 & 11, and much more.

SteamVR 2.0 is compatible with all SteamVR headsets, including Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality. Valve says that the update will allow them to “add new Steam features in the future much faster and more frequently”.