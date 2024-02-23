Sony Announces New Games For PS VR2, Confirms PC Support Under Development

Sony debuted the PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) headset around a year ago and while it is designed to work exclusively with the PS5, that could soon change as Sony has confirmed it is working on PC support for the headset. Other than that, Sony also announced the new games lineup that will be making its way to PS VR2 in the coming year.

”We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates”, said Sony in a blog post. This means that PS VR2 can support connection to a PC for playing games. However, not a lot of details about the development were shared.

Aside from this, Sony announced a couple of other updates regarding the games coming to PS VR2 throughout 2024. One such title is The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, which was released on February 22. It is an action-adventure spellcasting game where you become a powerful Wizard, and thanks to the power of Playstation VR2, you can cast various spells with your very own hands.

Then there’s Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, which will be out on June 27. Playing as Asher Neumann, players can time travel at will, exploring immersive worlds and experiencing action while solving mind-bending puzzles and wielding their time-traveling powers to reshape the course of history.

Next is Little Cities: Bigger!, coming out on March 12. The game reimagines classic city buildings from the ground up for virtual reality. Zombie Army VR will be coming sometime in 2024. With online 2-player co-op, the campaign sees you reprise the role of a Deadhunter as they fight their way across war-torn Europe doing battle with the zombie hordes.

Soul Covenant will also be out sometime during this year for PS VR2 as a narrative action JRPG where in a near-future Japan that sees humanity fight for survival against a mech regime, you’re tasked to take on hordes of encroaching enemies and colossal, powerful foes in tense, melee-based combat.

Finally, the Arizona Sunshine 2 free update was also released on February 22 with a new companion and three new Horde mode maps.