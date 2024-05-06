PlayStation Reverses Decision on Helldivers 2 PSN Account Linking Requirement

PlayStation has decided to retract its policy that would have mandated PC players of Helldivers 2 to link their Steam accounts with PlayStation Network (PSN) accounts. This decision comes after a significant backlash from the gaming community.

Initially, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that starting May 6, 2024, all new players of Helldivers 2 on PC would be required to link their Steam accounts to a PSN account. The existing players were given until May 30 to comply with this new requirement. The company stated that this move was aimed at enhancing player safety and ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

However, the announcement was met with immediate disapproval from the Helldivers 2 community. Players expressed their discontent through various platforms, leading to a weekend-long protest that included tens of thousands of negative reviews on Steam. Some of the dissatisfaction even spilled over to other Sony games on the platform.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, PlayStation took to its official X/Twitter account to address the issue. “Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward,” the company stated.

The reversal of this policy highlights the power of community feedback and the importance of understanding PC gamers’ preferences. PlayStation acknowledged that they are still learning what is best for PC players and that the feedback received has been invaluable. Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt posted on X yesterday that the gaming studio was “talking solutions” with PlayStation regarding the situation, especially for the 177 countries where the PSN network isn’t supported.

However, at the time of the announcement, the game still appeared locked in the 177 countries from which it was pulled earlier. The controversy has spotlighted the challenges of cross-platform integration and the need for publishers to carefully consider the implications of such policies. It remains to be seen how PlayStation will navigate future updates and maintain the trust of its player base.