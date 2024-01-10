Helldivers 2 To Support Cross Play, Minimum PC Specifications Also Revealed

The upcoming third-person shooter game Helldivers 2, developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, will feature cross play support between PlayStation 5 and Windows platforms as announced by Sony on its blog post. The game is set to release on February 8, 2024 for both PS5 and PC.

Helldivers 2 is the sequel to the 2015 top-down shooter Helldivers, which followed the elite forces of the Super Earth Armed Forces as they fought against alien threats across a hostile galaxy. The sequel will switch to a third-person perspective and introduce new weapons, stratagems, and missions.

One of the most anticipated features of Helldivers 2 is the cross play option, which will allow players on different systems to team up and cooperate in various modes. According to Arrowhead Game Studios, community and teamwork are the most important pillars of Helldivers 2, and so it is essential to ensure players can work together regardless of the system they choose to use. In other words, teammates on PC will be able to play with you on PS5 and vice versa.

The developers also revealed the minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra system specifications for PC players who want to experience Helldivers 2 at its best. The game will require a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU for minimum performance, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU for recommended performance, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU for performance mode, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU for ultra mode. The game will also support up to four players in co-op mode.

Helldivers 2 is available for pre-purchase now on Steam and PlayStation Store. Pre-orders were launched on September 22, 2023 for both the Standard Edition and the Super Citizen Edition. The Standard Edition includes two armor sets inspired by frozen yogurt marketing campaigns. The Super Citizen Edition includes three armour sets inspired by justice themes: TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand, TR-62 Knight, and TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy.